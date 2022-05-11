Community soup awards projects with cash prize to benefit Weston residents

Osprey Outdoors and Reset WSM won the £500 prize pot at the soup. (L-R) Wendy Watkins, Candice Davies, Kaylee Rose, Johnny Boxshall. - Credit: Archant

Two community projects were awarded with a cash prize to benefit local residents at an event on April 28.

A community soup event at The Stable, Wadham Street, saw seven groups pitch Dragon Den-style to a panel of notable Weston faces.

It was the second instalment of the soup which will see projects from across the district utilise a space to receive funding. Its one condition is that it must benefit the people of Weston and surrounding area.

The project is overseen by the Wadham Street creative hub in partnership with Voluntary Action North Somerset (VANS) and Race Equality North Somerset (RENS). Its main aim to 'help small enterprises flourish' in Weston.

Delivery partner and project lead at The Stable, Aaron Cummings, said: "We work closely with many groups in Weston including Weston Media Works, North Somerset LGBT+ Forum and Weston College to offer a space to discuss and support projects with coaching and advice, and provide a platform for people in the community.

"The Stable is a pub, café, pop-up shop, office hub and community hall all run and used by local residents.

"The soup is a really great way for groups to platform their ideas to the people of Weston and get them kick-started on their journey. We will continue with the soup until it's no longer needed."

Of the seven groups who pitched was a project to donate unwanted prom dresses to disadvantaged children and a catering course for disabled young people.

Two groups, Reset WSM and Osprey Outdoors, pitched to Weston's mayor Cllr James Clayton, community manager for See Monster Becky Walsh and community lead for Cleaner Coastlines Debbie Apted, where they won the £500 prize pot for the night.

Reset WSM is a community interest company, set up by Kaylee Rose and Candice Davies, which hopes to offer support to children whose social, emotional and mental health (SEMH) needs are not currently met by mainstream schooling.

Kaylee and Candice promise to 'provide the support children need in order to be successful in the community'.

At present, 17.5 per cent of all children in education across North Somerset have SEMH needs, this is one of the highest figures in the country.

The second winners were Osprey Outdoors. The community interest company helps to create 'healthier and happier communities' through environmental activities.

The group has worked in North Somerset and the Mendips since 2008. Its work includes gardening, walking and conservation to get people into the countryside.

Although the company is not exclusively focused on one group and is open to all, it works in close collaboration with mental health services.

Osprey's main work focuses around people who will benefit from the outdoors. The money will be used to further expand its provision.

The next community soup will be held on May 26. Tickets can be obtained for free at www.eventbrite.co.uk/.

If you would like to pitch your idea contact Aaron by email at aaron@thestableweston.com.

The Stable café is open from 8.30am to 2.30pm on weekdays. An artisan market is held there on the first Sunday of every month.