New scheme launched to reduce social isolation

An initiative to help reduce social isolation has been launched in Uphill.

Curo Community Connect has set up the Community Table scheme at Uphill Wharf Café Bar to provide older people with advice and support.

People aged 50 and over can pop along to meet new people and find out how they can learn new skills, improve their health and fitness and help others.

A spokesman for Curo Community Connect said: “Joining new activities can sometimes feel daunting, particularly for people living on their own.

“The Community Table provides a perfect way to introduce people to what’s going on in their local community, while chatting with others in a relaxed environment.

“Curo Community Connect is a free support and information service for people aged 50 plus living in North Somerset.

“The main aim of Community Connect is to support older people to improve their wellbeing and remain living independently for longer.

Curo Community Connect is encouraging people to be more socially active by providing them with opportunities to make new friends and connect with people.

The service bases its support on the five ways to wellbeing which include connecting with people, being active, encouraging people to learn new skills and helping others.

Curo delivers the Community Connect Service with the support of the West of England Rural Network, which is funded by the North Somerset Council.

The service has a team of wellbeing workers and village agents who work with people in communities.

Sue Badger is the village agent for Uphill and is able to help people over 50 to access information and support to help them live independently in the community.

The support provided includes accessing transport, fire safety checks, advice on unwanted callers and scams, benefits and helping to find activity groups and social groups.

Community Table takes places every Wednesday at Uphill Wharf Café Bar, in Uphill Wharf, from 2-4pm and people are welcome to pop in for a chat.

To find out more about the service, contact Sue via email at sue.badger@curo-group.co.uk or call 01934 888803 or 07974 983042.