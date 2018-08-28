Priceless artwork from Weston’s Dismaland to be raffled off for £2

Dismaland artworks. Photo: Simon Angear Archant

Banksy is raffling off a priceless piece of art from Weston’s Dismaland for £2 to raise money for refugees.

The artist asked people to guess the weight of a piece depicting a boat full of refugees for a chance to take it home.

Posting on his Instagram page last week, Banksy wrote: “I’m raffling off one of the boats from Dismaland for £2. Fully remote controlled, top speed three knots, batteries included. Just guess how much it weighs.”

The competition will close at 8pm December 22, with the piece on display at the Choose Love shop in London until then.

A spokesman for Choose Love said: “Your guess should be to the nearest gram. Closest guess wins the boat.”

The artist has donated many pieces from Dismaland to refugee charities since the installation left Weston’s Tropicana in September 2015.

To enter the competition, visit www.choose.love