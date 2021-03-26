News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Call for residents to complete Census 2021

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 6:00 PM March 26, 2021   
The census for England and Wales is due this year

The census deadline has expired but there is still a chance to complete the survey and avoid a £1,000 fine. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

There is still time for people who have not yet completed Census 2021 to do so and avoid the risk of receiving a £1,000 fine.

The news comes as the Office for National Statistics confirmed its field officers will start calling at households who have not yet completed the survey soon. 

Census Day took place on March 21, with this year's being the first to be predominantly completed online.

Every household in North Somerset has received a letter with a 16-digit code required to complete the survey, but an Office for National Statistics spokesman says help is available if the code has been misplaced.

North Somerset residents will take part in a once-in-a-decade census this year.

The census gathers data from whole households and is compulsory. - Credit: ONS

Office for National Statistics deputy national statistician, Iain Bell, said: "If you have not received a letter, or you have misplaced your letter, you can head online to request a unique access code.

“There is plenty of help available, including face-to-face assistance at nearby Census Support Centres."

Once a decade, the Government requires the UK to take part in the Census to allow for councils across the country to have a better understanding of their residents and plan accordingly.

Most Read

  1. 1 Five-bedroom smart house on Locking Parklands
  2. 2 Weston was a 'massive key' in my development to England says Watkins
  3. 3 Missing man’s family informed as body found
  1. 4 Location of Weston's new £3.2million health centre 'won't please everyone'
  2. 5 Call for eligible people to book for vaccine
  3. 6 Vintage bus collector to expand storage site in Uphill
  4. 7 Weston Artspace to run free activities, thanks to grant
  5. 8 Covid – A Year On: Fitness teacher learns to walk again in recovery journey
  6. 9 Alex Lipinski Trio to perform at Loves Lock-in gig
  7. 10 Fundraiser to send 'beautiful boy' to Florida's Animal Kingdom

Mr Bell added: “Field officers will soon start calling at households who have not completed their census. They will follow social distancing and COVID-safe guidelines, supporting people to take part.

“They will be equipped with PPE and will never need to enter anyone’s home. They will be operating much like a postal or food delivery visit.”

For more information about Census 2021, log-on to www.census.gov.uk

Media
South West
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

More than 300 people have died of coronavirus in North Somerset

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Areas with the most and fewest deaths

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Nigel Lakin administering Covid vaccine to care home staff

Coronavirus

Covid - A Year On: Retired GP helping to vaccinate hundreds each day

Vicky Angear

Author Picture Icon
Nneka Opene of Black Lives Matter WSM at the protest.

Peaceful protest in Weston against proposed policing bill

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Weston 1815  by TGR

Count of the decade

John Crockford-Hawley

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus