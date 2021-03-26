Call for residents to complete Census 2021
There is still time for people who have not yet completed Census 2021 to do so and avoid the risk of receiving a £1,000 fine.
The news comes as the Office for National Statistics confirmed its field officers will start calling at households who have not yet completed the survey soon.
Census Day took place on March 21, with this year's being the first to be predominantly completed online.
Every household in North Somerset has received a letter with a 16-digit code required to complete the survey, but an Office for National Statistics spokesman says help is available if the code has been misplaced.
Office for National Statistics deputy national statistician, Iain Bell, said: "If you have not received a letter, or you have misplaced your letter, you can head online to request a unique access code.
“There is plenty of help available, including face-to-face assistance at nearby Census Support Centres."
Once a decade, the Government requires the UK to take part in the Census to allow for councils across the country to have a better understanding of their residents and plan accordingly.
Mr Bell added: “Field officers will soon start calling at households who have not completed their census. They will follow social distancing and COVID-safe guidelines, supporting people to take part.
“They will be equipped with PPE and will never need to enter anyone’s home. They will be operating much like a postal or food delivery visit.”
For more information about Census 2021, log-on to www.census.gov.uk