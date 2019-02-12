AppleShed theatre company to perform spring show

AppleShed Inclusive Theatre Company are putting on a show in Uphill. Archant

An inclusive theatre company is putting on a concert in Uphill.

AppleShed is performing A Spring In Your Step at the Victory Hall on March 9.

Appleshed Inclusive Theatre Company is based in Congresbury and it brings young people of all abilities together to create theatre events.

The concert of drama, dance and song will include a guest appearance by Two Left Feet.

Audiences can expect a lively show packed with impressive performances from budding, young stars.

Refreshments will be served in the interval.

The event has been sponsored by Uphill Methodist Church and doors open at 7pm.

AppleShed teaches 35 young people during two workshops every week. It has also launched a new adult workshop.

Tickets, priced £3-5, are available from Steve or Anne on 01934 633311 or by emailing s.j.marr@btinternet.com