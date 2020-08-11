Village allotments damaged and tools stolen

A number of plots were damaged at a village allotment.

Congresbury allotments have been a popular refuge during the coronavirus crisis.

Vandals broke into storage boxes to steal tools and crushed a metal incinerator.

There was also minor damage to other plots with storage boxes tipped out, while potato, strawberry, pea and carrot plants were pulled up.

An Allotments Association spokesman said: “It was heart-breaking to see that several plots had been trashed overnight on July 24 and 25. This is not the first time we have had unwelcome visitors this year. There have been repeated thefts of tools, those can be replaced, but such apparently random and ignorant destruction of growing plants has not happened before.

“Do we really have people in the village that will do such things?

“If anyone has additional information, please contact the parish office on 01934 838802.”