Advanced search

Village allotments damaged and tools stolen

PUBLISHED: 07:55 12 August 2020

Damage caused to the allotments. Picture: Congresbury Allotments Association

Damage caused to the allotments. Picture: Congresbury Allotments Association

Archant

A number of plots were damaged at a village allotment.

Congresbury allotments have been a popular refuge during the coronavirus crisis.

Vandals broke into storage boxes to steal tools and crushed a metal incinerator.

There was also minor damage to other plots with storage boxes tipped out, while potato, strawberry, pea and carrot plants were pulled up.

An Allotments Association spokesman said: “It was heart-breaking to see that several plots had been trashed overnight on July 24 and 25. This is not the first time we have had unwelcome visitors this year. There have been repeated thefts of tools, those can be replaced, but such apparently random and ignorant destruction of growing plants has not happened before.

“Do we really have people in the village that will do such things?

“If anyone has additional information, please contact the parish office on 01934 838802.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police investigate Weston assault

Blue plaque installed at Grove House

Representatives from Weston Town Council and the civic society at the unveiling of the blue plaque on Grove House.

Shop Local scheme to support businesses

People are being encouraged to use their local shops to help businesses. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Weston-super-Mare cinemas to show André Rieu summer concert

André Rieus summer concert will be screened at two Weston cinemas. Picture: Marcel van Hoorn

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Police investigate Weston assault

Blue plaque installed at Grove House

Representatives from Weston Town Council and the civic society at the unveiling of the blue plaque on Grove House.

Shop Local scheme to support businesses

People are being encouraged to use their local shops to help businesses. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

County council reveals coronavirus outbreak management plan

Somerset County Council. Picture: Google Street View

Village allotments damaged and tools stolen

Damage caused to the allotments. Picture: Congresbury Allotments Association

Police investigate Weston assault

Shop Local scheme to support businesses

People are being encouraged to use their local shops to help businesses. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Village pub to be converted into 100-place nursery

The Woodspring. Picture: Henry Woodsford