New Mendip Vale surgery plans approved by councillors

An update artist's impression of the surgery. Picture: Mendip Vale Medical Practice Archant

Plans to build a two-storey doctors’ surgery between two villages have finally been approved by councillors today (Wednesday).

Mendip Vale Medical Practice’s application for a new surgery opposite Cadbury Garden Centre, in Smallway, for patients living in Congresbury and Yatton was given the green light by North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee.

The Mercury reported in October when the application was turned down by councillors amid safety concerns, despite being recommended for approval by planning officers.

Speaking at the meeting, Cllr Terry Porter said: “There is a need for high quality medical care and this would be good for both Yatton and Congresbury.”

Committee members had previously deemed the pavements to be too narrow and a lack of pedestrian crossing options were also criticised.

Mendip Vale responded with both a signalled crossing or a controlled illuminated island crossing as options, but highways officers still felt these provisions ‘were not justified by the volumes of future pedestrian movements’.

Cllr Ann Harley added: “This is the way we have got to go, it has been shown how great the need is for something like this for health care provision.

“We would lose the appeal if this was refused.”

Medical bosses told the Times in October a two-storey building at Smallway was the ‘only option’ as both surgeries in Yatton and Congresbury are too small to meet modern needs and have no option to expand.

