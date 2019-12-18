Nursery brings Christmas to life through magical emporium

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 11:00 21 December 2019

Nigel and Becci North inviting you to their Christmas emporium at Middlecombe Nursery, Wrington Road, Congresbury. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

A nursery has brought Christmas to life at its very own emporium.

Middlecombe Nursery, in Congresbury, has set up the festive project, which is to close a couple days before Christmas.

Owner, Nigel North and his friend Bob, decorated a series of shops filled with toys and colourful decorations, around the nursery which reflect Christmas from over the years.

Leigh Wale, who works at the nursery, said: "It's been going really well so far, lots of people have been coming in.

"We've even seen people who are in their 70s and 80s come by.

"The Imaginarium is full of dreams and inspiration of Christmas from the past, present and the future. It's lovely because there's something in there for people of all ages."

The Christmas Imaginarium is open until Monday from 10am-4pm.

Money raised will be donated to Children's Hospice South West, The Trussell Trust and Secret World Wildlife Rescue.

