Pancake Print Shop opens on Shrove Tuesday

Ryan McIntyre, Carol Evans and Iain McIntyre have opened Pancake Print Shop Ltd. Picture: Kirsty Northover

A Congresbury couple have dedicated their new business to a seasonal treat.

Claverham Cricket Club groundsman Nigel Mortimer, chairman Sarah Watts, Iain McIntyre, Carol Evans and Ryan McIntyre of Pancake Print Shop Ltd, and second team player Richard Carpenter, celebrating Shrove Tuesday at the cricket club. Picture: Kirsty Northover

Iain McIntyre and fiancée Carol Evans launched their printing venture, the Pancake Print Shop, in homage to their favourite flat snack on Shrove Tuesday.

The company, based in the family home, can offer in-house designed and printed paper products such as business cards, flyers and stationery.

With items that cannot be printed on site - such as pens, T-shirts, bags and mugs - the team will broker the best deal with other companies across the district.

Carol said: We love pancakes and launched by design on Shrove Tuesday, hence the company name.

"We are excited to be able to offer a wide range of products, while still being able to offer a personal and professional service.

"We pride ourselves in bringing our clients the best products, top quality customer care and excellence in our work."

The shop also sponsors Claverham Cricket Club.