Advanced search

Pancake Print Shop opens on Shrove Tuesday

PUBLISHED: 18:52 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 18:52 28 February 2020

Ryan McIntyre, Carol Evans and Iain McIntyre have opened Pancake Print Shop Ltd. Picture: Kirsty Northover

Ryan McIntyre, Carol Evans and Iain McIntyre have opened Pancake Print Shop Ltd. Picture: Kirsty Northover

Copyright retained by Kirsty Northover Photography. These images are for personal business use only. They are for the sole use of the named business and may not be used by others to promote their own.

A Congresbury couple have dedicated their new business to a seasonal treat.

Claverham Cricket Club groundsman Nigel Mortimer, chairman Sarah Watts, Iain McIntyre, Carol Evans and Ryan McIntyre of Pancake Print Shop Ltd, and second team player Richard Carpenter, celebrating Shrove Tuesday at the cricket club. Picture: Kirsty NorthoverClaverham Cricket Club groundsman Nigel Mortimer, chairman Sarah Watts, Iain McIntyre, Carol Evans and Ryan McIntyre of Pancake Print Shop Ltd, and second team player Richard Carpenter, celebrating Shrove Tuesday at the cricket club. Picture: Kirsty Northover

Iain McIntyre and fiancée Carol Evans launched their printing venture, the Pancake Print Shop, in homage to their favourite flat snack on Shrove Tuesday.

The company, based in the family home, can offer in-house designed and printed paper products such as business cards, flyers and stationery.

With items that cannot be printed on site - such as pens, T-shirts, bags and mugs - the team will broker the best deal with other companies across the district.

Carol said: We love pancakes and launched by design on Shrove Tuesday, hence the company name.

"We are excited to be able to offer a wide range of products, while still being able to offer a personal and professional service.

"We pride ourselves in bringing our clients the best products, top quality customer care and excellence in our work."

The shop also sponsors Claverham Cricket Club.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Business stripped of licence for selling alcohol to drunks

Regent Express, in Regent Street, has had its premises licence revoked in Weston.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Reds impress at Clevedon tournament

Weston Reds after their latest roud of Somerset FA fixtures.

Badminton: Uphill youngsters battle with Yate rivals

Uphill under 14s and 16s after their match with Yate.

Weston’s support should never be underestimated says Laird

Scott Laird in action for Weston during their win at Dorchester Town. (Picture: Will.T.Photography).

Boxing: Win will open doors says Dodge

Dean Dodge celebrates his win over Sean Davis to remain undefeated.(Picture: Matt Lofthouse.)

Worle woman finds snail in Tesco sandwich

Faye found a snail in her sandwich
Drive 24