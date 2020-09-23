Village library and café reopen
PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 September 2020
Archant
Two Congresbury stores will open their doors again this week.
The community café, in liaison with Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning and its is looking to beat the £640 it raised last year.
The coffee morning will take place on Friday from 9am-1pm in the courtyard of the community café in Broad Street.
There will be freshly brewed fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and home-made cakes and a raffle, all the proceeds from the session will go to support Macmillan.
Congresbury Community Library is ready for reopening on Monday.
The building has been made covid-safe and its volunteers are ready to help readers.
The library, in Station Road, has had to reduce the number of opening hours to Monday afternoons from 2-4pm and Friday mornings from 10am to noon.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.