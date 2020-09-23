Village library and café reopen

Staff at the covid-safe Congresbury Community Library. Picture: Di Hassan Archant

Two Congresbury stores will open their doors again this week.

The community café, in liaison with Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning and its is looking to beat the £640 it raised last year.

The coffee morning will take place on Friday from 9am-1pm in the courtyard of the community café in Broad Street.

There will be freshly brewed fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and home-made cakes and a raffle, all the proceeds from the session will go to support Macmillan.

Congresbury Community Library is ready for reopening on Monday.

The building has been made covid-safe and its volunteers are ready to help readers.

The library, in Station Road, has had to reduce the number of opening hours to Monday afternoons from 2-4pm and Friday mornings from 10am to noon.