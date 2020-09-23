Advanced search

Village library and café reopen

PUBLISHED: 16:55 23 September 2020

Staff at the covid-safe Congresbury Community Library. Picture: Di Hassan

Staff at the covid-safe Congresbury Community Library. Picture: Di Hassan

Archant

Two Congresbury stores will open their doors again this week.

The community café, in liaison with Debbie Fortune Estate Agents, is hosting a Macmillan coffee morning and its is looking to beat the £640 it raised last year.

The coffee morning will take place on Friday from 9am-1pm in the courtyard of the community café in Broad Street.

There will be freshly brewed fresh coffee, tea, hot chocolate and home-made cakes and a raffle, all the proceeds from the session will go to support Macmillan.

Congresbury Community Library is ready for reopening on Monday.

The building has been made covid-safe and its volunteers are ready to help readers.

The library, in Station Road, has had to reduce the number of opening hours to Monday afternoons from 2-4pm and Friday mornings from 10am to noon.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Byrom half-century lifts Somerset at Lord’s

Somerset's Eddie Byrom in action during day one of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Weston manager Bartlett ‘pleased’ with big win in FA Cup at Cowes Sports

Weston celebrate scoring one of their five goals at Cowes Sports in the FA Cup. Picture: Will.T.Photography

Sports hall and auditorium upgraded at school for £400k

Students and teachers inside the upgraded auditorium. Picture: Shane Dean

Police need help to tackle county lines drug crime

North Somerset police clamp down on County Lines drug related crimes

How to enter raffle for special edition Thatchers Farleigh Cider

The latest Farleigh cider was grown at Farleigh House and is only available through a charity raffle.