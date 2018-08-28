Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Can YOU take a stunning picture of North Somerset’s wildlife?

PUBLISHED: 11:00 27 January 2019

A squirrel foraging in Weston's Grove Park. Picture: Joanne Martin/iWitness

A squirrel foraging in Weston's Grove Park. Picture: Joanne Martin/iWitness

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Keen photographers have been challenged to a competition by a village library.

Congresbury Community Library, in Station Road, has launched a wildlife photography competition, challenging people to submit their best pictures of creatures from around North Somerset.

People have a month to enter their most sensational snaps before they will be displayed in a two-week exhibition at the library where villagers will vote for a winner.

There are entry classes for children and adults.

A library spokesman said: “If you would like to enter a photograph in the village wildlife photography competition, hand it into the library with your contact details on the reverse before February 23.

“All photographs will be on display in the library for two weeks and members of the public will be asked to vote for their favourite photo in each class.”

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Most Read

‘Shocked’ Mum criticises school for asking her to de-register absent son

Worle Community School. Picture: Zak Ghent

Banksy’s Dismaland pinwheel to move to town centre site

Banksy's Dismaland, evening and sunset.

Hour-long delays following M5 and A370 accidents near Weston-super-Mare

Traffic is at a standstill on the M5 this afternoon.

Weston-super-Mare road closed for ‘safety reasons’

Bristol Road Lower will remain closed overnight tonight (Monday). Picture: Getty Images

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston Lions launch new sponsored charity walk

Weston Lions, John Holland (president), Chris Nelson, Andrew Bryant and Malcolm Timmis with one of the signs they have sponsored at the start point of a charity walk they are organising. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Can YOU take a stunning picture of North Somerset’s wildlife?

A squirrel foraging in Weston's Grove Park. Picture: Joanne Martin/iWitness

Showcase enables disabled people to have a voice in their community

My Voice, My Choice disability showcase. People trying out sports for disabled people. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Picture Past: January 24, 1969 – Bomb hoax clears out Winter Gardens

Weston Technical College artists at work. Julie Smith and Charlotte Saxon on display work. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Texan Rockers White Demin head to the 02

White Denim Picture: William Gaynor
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists