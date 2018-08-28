Can YOU take a stunning picture of North Somerset’s wildlife?

A squirrel foraging in Weston's Grove Park. Picture: Joanne Martin/iWitness (c) copyright newzulu.com

Keen photographers have been challenged to a competition by a village library.

Congresbury Community Library, in Station Road, has launched a wildlife photography competition, challenging people to submit their best pictures of creatures from around North Somerset.

People have a month to enter their most sensational snaps before they will be displayed in a two-week exhibition at the library where villagers will vote for a winner.

There are entry classes for children and adults.

A library spokesman said: “If you would like to enter a photograph in the village wildlife photography competition, hand it into the library with your contact details on the reverse before February 23.

“All photographs will be on display in the library for two weeks and members of the public will be asked to vote for their favourite photo in each class.”