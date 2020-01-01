Advanced search

Congresbury hotel wins Wedding Venue of the Year award

PUBLISHED: 21:00 10 January 2020

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Cadbury House wedding team, Wedding Venue of the Year 2019

Archant

A four star hotel in North Somerset has been chosen as the Wedding Venue Of The Year 2019.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, was handed the award by The Bristol & Somerset Wedding Awards which recognises and shows appreciation to the high level of talent within the wedding industry.

The Congresbury-based hotel hosts around 100 weddings and receptions each year.

Clients who used the venue from January 1 to December 31, 2018, were able to vote.

Alice Grant, Cadbury House's senior wedding sales supervisor, said: "To be recognised as the Wedding Venue Of The Year is a fantastic achievement for all the team here.

"It's great to receive accolades like this and we're absolutely delighted.

"Last year we were highly commended so to go one step further makes all the hard work worthwhile and I'd personally like to thank all those wedding couples who voted for us."

