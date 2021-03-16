Villagers criticise latest plan to build 50 homes

Published: 4:00 PM March 16, 2021

A village campaign group and parish council have criticised a land developer's latest attempts to build 50 homes.

Homeowners in Congresbury's Wrington Lane have faced numerous schemes by land agents Gladman and construction firm Bovis Homes to build on a field off the lane.

Plans to build 50 houses were thwarted by the foresight of former North Somerset councillor Tom Leimdorfer when outline planning permission was granted in 2016, subject to a continuous footway being provided along the lane before construction could begin.

Over the years, Gladman has tried to get round this condition but has failed because the lane in several places is too narrow to allow a proper pavement alongside the carriageway.

Last June, Gladman's attempted amendment to the carriageway and footway of the Wrington Lane site, which has to be completed before building can start, was rejected by council planners.

Now there is a new effort following a merger between Bovis and Linden Homes; The Vistry Group has submitted another reserved matters application.

Campaign group Congresbury Residents Action Group (CRAG) has been fighting the plan since 2016.

Its chairman Mary Short said: “This is clearly an attempt to get approval before residents have time to object by the deadline of Monday – please don’t let them get away with it.

"Their tactic is to ignore the question of access. It is as if the site exists in splendid isolation where real-life problems do not happen.

"In their fantasy world, practicalities like access to and from the site for construction, service and emergency vehicles, along with the safety of pedestrians and cyclists are banished."

A Congresbury Parish Council spokesman added: "Congresbury Parish Council would like to raise concerns about the insufficient time provided to comment on this new complex application.

"We are disappointed that these reserved matters have been submitted as the conditions governing the original planning application about safety in Wrington Lane have not been resolved.

"Therefore, we request that North Somerset Council asks the Vistry Group not to submit any further reserved matters as this is taking up a considerable amount of time for everyone involved.

"The parish council has previously objected and recommended refusal of last year's planning application which seeks to vary the original application."