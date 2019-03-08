Advanced search

Knitters donate clothes and toys to charity

PUBLISHED: 16:00 24 May 2019

Gail Lee (right) and the knitters from the charity knitting group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Gail Lee (right) and the knitters from the charity knitting group. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Keen knitters have been hard at work making clothes, hot water bottle covers and toys for charity.

The Congresbury Community Library Knitting Group has made 242 items which will be donated to a variety of charities and worthy causes.

Knitting enthusiasts have made clothes for premature babies at Southmead and St Michael's hospitals in Bristol.

The kind-hearted group set their needles to work to make hot water bottle covers for the Salvation Army to distribute.

Cuddly teddies and jumpers for school will also be sent to pupils in Kenya.

The members have also made twiddle muffs for residents in care homes who suffer from dementia.

A coffee morning at the library helped the group to raise £107 which will be used to buy more wool so they can keep knitting for good causes.

The knitting group meets at the community library, in Station Road, on the third Friday of the month from 10-11.30am.

