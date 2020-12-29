Villagers served Christmas lunches

Published: 2:35 PM December 29, 2020

The pub staff cooked 35 Christmas lunches, and the volunteers delivered them. - Credit: Congresbury Lunch Club

Tasty Christmas lunches have been served up to villagers thanks to a lunch club.

Congresbury Senior Citizens Lunch Club has not been able to operate since March, when the kitchen closed at the Old School Rooms and members needed to protect the elderly from coronavirus.

But the group was able to deliver a hot Christmas lunch and a few treats to Congresbury villagers curtesy of the Old Inn pub.

The pub cooked 35 Christmas lunches and the volunteers delivered them to the door on December 21.

A lunch club spokesman said: “We knew the members were missing it terribly, most of them feeling very isolated.

“We are looking forward to the day when we can restart the club, some of the members have already had the coronavirus vaccine, so sometime in the new year we will be welcoming them all back to the Old School Rooms.”