Advanced search

Young musician wins award

PUBLISHED: 17:55 08 October 2020

Kimi Powell received the grant from the Awards for Young Musicians. Picture: AYM

Kimi Powell received the grant from the Awards for Young Musicians. Picture: AYM

Archant

A young musician from Congresbury has received an award in recognition of outstanding musical talent.

Kimi Powell received the grant from the Awards for Young Musicians. Picture: AYMKimi Powell received the grant from the Awards for Young Musicians. Picture: AYM

Kimi Powell is a drummer and multi-instrumentalist and will receive a means-tested grant of up to £2,000 to pay for key musical costs such as instruments, equipment, music lessons and travel, plus support to cater to their individual circumstances.

The award is given by Awards for Young Musicians (AYM) who help young people with exceptional musical potential. AYM received a record number of eligible applications for its awards programme this year.

This year’s award winners range from students of violin and piano through to the electric guitar and drums, to Irish bodhrán and Andean charango.

AYM has also increased its support for young people creating original music, from classical composers to songwriters and electronic music producers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston old boy Watkins hails first Premier League hat-trick as ‘unbelievable’

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring his side's fourth goal of the game to complete his hat trick during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Mckenna scores four as Uphill Castle thrash Saltsford Town

Aidan Mckenna with the Man of the Match award for his four goal display at Saltsford Town. Picture: Uphill Castle FC

Cheddar had ‘too much of a mountain to climb’ against Corsham Town says Potter

Cheddar huddle together before their game with Corsham Town. Picture: John Cuthbertson

Purnell hails 300th Weston match as one of his ‘proudest sporting moments’

Luke Purnell has kept 57 clean sheets in 301 apperances for Weston. Picture: Josh Thomas.

Call for ban on no-fault evictions after pregnant mum forced out of home

Barbara with her husband Tomasz and children Anastasia and Jan.