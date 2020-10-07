Young musician wins award

A young musician from Congresbury has received an award in recognition of outstanding musical talent.

Kimi Powell is a drummer and multi-instrumentalist and will receive a means-tested grant of up to £2,000 to pay for key musical costs such as instruments, equipment, music lessons and travel, plus support to cater to their individual circumstances.

The award is given by Awards for Young Musicians (AYM) who help young people with exceptional musical potential. AYM received a record number of eligible applications for its awards programme this year.

This year’s award winners range from students of violin and piano through to the electric guitar and drums, to Irish bodhrán and Andean charango.

AYM has also increased its support for young people creating original music, from classical composers to songwriters and electronic music producers.