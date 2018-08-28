Villagers encouraged to have their say on future of Congresbury

Congresbury residents have been asked for their views on a masterplan that could limit the number of homes built in the village for decades.

A public consultation on Congresbury’s neighbourhood development plan (NDP), which lays out a framework for development over the next 20 years, has begun.

Among the proposals is a cap on housing development limiting the number of homes that could be built between now and 2036 to 150 and the size of developments to 25 houses.

The NDP proposes two sites south of Station Road, one in Glebelands and another opposite Tesco Express on Bristol Road for housing development.

It also calls for lowering the speed limit to 20mph on a stretch of the B3133 and to 30mph for all four ‘gateways’ to the village.

Congresbury Parish Council has led the creation of the NDP, and it is now calling on all villagers to share their views.

Chairman Di Hassan told the Times: “The parish council encourages all interested parties to view the documents and submit their comments during the consultation period, as this helps to shape the future of the parish.

“The plan covers many aspects. This includes the protection of heritage assets and of the environment, local spaces and footpaths; highways concerns and potential solutions to calm traffic going through the village; facilities and local employment; putting forward potential sites for housing development and changing the settlement boundary.”

The concept of NDPs was created under the Localism Act of 2011, giving villagers more control over development.

The likes of Claverham and Backwell have created plans that were successful in staving off unwanted development.

North Somerset Council, which is hosting the Congresbury consultation ahead of a final examination of the document, has signed off on the NDP.

A spokesman said: “This plan will help to shape the parish in forthcoming years and be used to help make decisions on planning applications within the parish.”

The consultation is open until February 25. To take part, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/planning-building-control/planningpolicy/neighbourhood-plans/