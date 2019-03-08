Public toilets closed for repairs

A public toilet block in Congresbury will be closed for a fortnight after being vandalised.

The building, in High Street, was left with the toilets blocked on purpose.

Toilet roll holders were also damaged and toilet roll mixed with water was also thrown around.

Congresbury Parish Council says it must purchase new equipment for the toilets after the vandalism.

Its clerk Liz Greaves said: "A lot of people rely on the toilets as there are no other public toilets nearby.

"The vandalism is an ongoing problem which is annoying and has an impact on the residents and the elderly people who rely on them.

"It's a continual drain on the money spent by the parish council to fix the toilets on top of what we pay to have them plus it takes a while to fix them.

"We don't know who it was but we suspect it was children messing about."

Public toilets in Wrington have also been vandalised this month, costing taxpayers' money to fix.