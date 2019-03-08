Congresbury villagers in favour of new neighbourhood plan
PUBLISHED: 11:00 25 September 2019
Villagers in Congresbury voted in favour of adopting a neighbourhood plan in a referendum.
Congresbury Parish Council and its steering group asked villagers whether they think North Somerset Council should use their neighbourhood plan during future planning.
The election results on September 19, revealed that 669 people - 86.55 per cent - voted in favour of the plan being adopted.
Whereas 104 people - 13.45 per cent - out of the total 773 people who attended voted against the plan.
North Somerset Council will adopt the plan at a council meeting in November.
Parish council clerk Liz Greaves said: "The neighbourhood plan is very ambitious in its content and it was very important the community responded and voted in favour of the plan, which covers up to 2036.
"Many thanks to those who supported the plan which has taken almost four years of hard work."