Another rejection for developer’s plans for 50 homes in village

Congresbury Residents' Action Group (CRAG). Archant

Land agent Gladman Homes’ latest attempt to get 50 houses built in a village have been dismissed by North Somerset Council.

Much to the delight of villagers, Gladman’s attempted amendment to the carriageway and footway of the Wrington Lane site in Congresbury, which has to be completed before building can start, has been rejected by council planners.

Gladman was granted planning permission to build 50 homes in Wrington Lane three years ago, but the project stalled over a planning dispute to amend the planned road width and footpath.

Despite a vigorous campaign from Congresbury Residents Action Group (CRAG), planning officers agreed the proposal on the condition that a footway was provided before building commenced.

Over the years, Gladman has made several applications to revise the plan.

In March, the council again refused a revised scheme, stating the installation of a guardrail in the carriageway ‘is a collision risk for vehicles’ and ‘poses a risk to pedestrians which would result in unacceptable levels of conflict between pedestrians and vehicles’.

But Gladman came back again one month later and wanted the footway improvements to be amended so they can be physically constructed.

Giving reasons for its latest refusal, council planning officers said: “The development would result in an unsatisfactory and substandard carriageway width of 2.75 metres, contrary to the guidance of the North Somerset highways development design guide and the manual for streets.

“This, together with the substandard width of the footway of l.44 metres over a distance of 35 metres along Wrington Lane would result in unacceptable levels of conflict between pedestrians, cyclists and vehicles and would result in an adverse impact on the safety of pedestrians and cyclists.”

CRAG chairman Mary Short welcomed the decision and paid tribute to the efforts of villagers who have withstood years of planning blight and disruption from Gladman.

She said: “I sincerely hope that on behalf of Wrington Lane residents, this has put an end to Gladman’s shenanigans.

“But I fear they will try something else unless the government steps in to prevent this continual brow-beating of residents.”