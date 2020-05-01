Advanced search

MP backs villagers campaigning against housing development

PUBLISHED: 09:00 02 May 2020

Congresbury Residents' Action Group (CRAG).

Weston’s MP has given his backing to villagers campaigning against a planning application.

John Penrose has written to Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, against Gladman’s plans to build 50 homes in Congresbury’s Wrington Lane.

A spokesman for Congresbury Residents Action Group said: “Mr Penrose relates our view that another application from Gladman, whilst the country is in the grip of a national health emergency, is deplorable.

“Because of the narrowness of Wrington Lane, the plan of the original scheme has proved impossible to meet.

“Gladman keeps making applications to revise the plan which have all been turned down largely on safety grounds because the lane is not wide enough.

“These repeated applications represent needless harassment to residents.”

