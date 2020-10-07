Health club and spa receives safe to trade status from Government

Russell Payne and Emily Helps of Cadbury House. Picture: Cadbury House Archant

A leading health club and spa has been passed safe to trade following an in-depth audit by a Government-backed health and safety group.

Members and guests of theclub and spa, as well as diners at Marco Pierre White’s Bardolino Pizzeria at Cadbury House in Congresbury, can enjoy their workout, treatment or meal safe in the knowledge that everything has been done to ensure their health and wellbeing.

Undertaken by the Shield Safety Group, the audit, which was carried out as an extra precaution by the club’s management and is regulated by the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, independently verifies that a business is taking safety performance seriously and lets it demonstrate its commitment to trading safely, through compliance controls.

Russell Payne, general manager at theclub said: “It’s been well documented that the benefits of exercise for both physical and mental wellbeing is key to helping people get through these unprecedented times so it’s great to have the safe to trade status.

“We were already operating with strict and additional measures to ensure we adhere to the advice and regulations as outlined by the Government and industry bodies, so this additional audit will give our members and guests added confidence that they can use the facilities assured that we’ve gone above and beyond what’s expected in terms of trading safely.

“Priority is of course the safety of all our members and staff and we take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness an hygiene and means all those who come for a workout, swim, class or bite to eat can do so knowing that they can do so in a safe environment.”

Theclub and spa reopened in July and has managed to run almost a full programme of classes within the current guidelines. The gym is also fully operational having spaced out the equipment to keep to the social distancing rules.

Hand sanitiser and cleaning stations have also been introduced throughout and all pieces of gym equipment are sanitised by users before and after use.

Russell added: “We are closely monitoring and reviewing activity to ensure everyone’s safety, and look forward to welcoming members, old and new, as well as diners here to theclub and spa at Cadbury House.”