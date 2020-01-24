Hotel to host wedding open evening

The wedding team at Cadbury House. Archant

Engaged couples can view one of the region's top wedding venues in preparation for their big day.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, will host a wedding open evening on January 30 from 6-8pm.

Visitors will enjoy drinks, canapes and exclusive discounts and treats.

The venue's wedding team will be on hand for tours and advice, while couples will be able to view wedding suites and facilities.

There will also be booking offers on the night couples will be able to take advantage of, plus goody bags for those who come along.

The team was named wedding venue of the year last year at The Bristol & Somerset Wedding Awards, which recognises and shows appreciation to the high level of talent within the wedding industry.

Wedding sales supervisor Alice Grant said: "We hope our event will be a huge help to those looking to book their venue."