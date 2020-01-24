Advanced search

Hotel to host wedding open evening

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2020

The wedding team at Cadbury House.

The wedding team at Cadbury House.

Archant

Engaged couples can view one of the region's top wedding venues in preparation for their big day.

DoubleTree by Hilton, Cadbury House, in Frost Hill, will host a wedding open evening on January 30 from 6-8pm.

Visitors will enjoy drinks, canapes and exclusive discounts and treats.

The venue's wedding team will be on hand for tours and advice, while couples will be able to view wedding suites and facilities.

There will also be booking offers on the night couples will be able to take advantage of, plus goody bags for those who come along.

The team was named wedding venue of the year last year at The Bristol & Somerset Wedding Awards, which recognises and shows appreciation to the high level of talent within the wedding industry.

Wedding sales supervisor Alice Grant said: "We hope our event will be a huge help to those looking to book their venue."

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Most Read

Woman shocked by response to review of ‘awful’ Weston restaurant food

Aimee Casey left a review on SFC just eat page and received nasty letter back from the manager. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Drugs raid in Weston town centre uncovers 700 cannabis plants

A drugs raid was carried out in Oxford Street. Picture: Henry Woodsford

Revised parking schemes for Weston and Worle

Charges could be reduced in parts on Weston.

Cycle route connecting Weston to Clevedon set to go ahead after 41-year wait

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

‘Sudden death’ of woman in Somerset village ‘not suspicious’

A man was threatened at knife point during a bike robbery in Weston.Picture: Mark Atherton

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston v Hayes & Yeading LIVE BLOG

Weston AFC V Truro City. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston backs coach Mackay relishing ‘biggest game of season’ against Barnstaple

Weston celebrate scoring their second try against Exeter University. (Picture: Josh Thomas)

Weston will use frustrating postponements as fuel to drive them on claims Laird

Weston havent played since their 2-1 victory at home to Hartley Wintney on the 7 January.

Picture Past: Strikes, sewer pipes and British Standard Time

Studies of children who were entertained at a party given by by the local branch of the Registered Plumbers Association. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

In Cider Festival returns to Kewstoke

Ferocious Dog will perform at the cider festival. Picture: Kev Davis
Drive 24