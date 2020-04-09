GP surgery used as coronavirus ‘hot site’

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 09:26 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 09:39 09 April 2020

Congresbury’s GP surgery is being used as a hot site for coronavirus patients.

Mendip Vale Medical Practice, in Station Road, is only being used to assess and treat possible Covid-19 patients.

A Mendip Vale spokesman said: “Our surgery in Congresbury is our ‘hot site’ in North Somerset for patients of Mendip Vale Medical Group with relevant symptoms of coronavirus.

“Clinical services are being run by our GP partners.

“Patients should only attend our ‘hot site’ in Congresbury if they have a pre-arranged appointment.

“Patients should call the surgery for any other enquiries.

“Appointments will be staggered to minimise cross-over between patients.

“All efforts will be made to reduce movement of suspected cases within the building.

“Accompanying persons should wait in their own personal cars.”

