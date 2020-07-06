Village primary school damaged by flooding

A flood has caused ‘extensive damage’ to a village primary school.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Andrew’s Primary School, in Congresbury, was flooded on June 25, causing damage to classrooms, toilets and other areas across the site.

Headteacher Fran Martin said: “Nobody can deny how challenging life has been for everyone recently and, as we’ve said before, we’ve all been in different boats in the same storm.

“All that said and done, we really have spent the past few months learning to dance in the rain. I believe it’s been about learning to live with, and even enjoy the inevitable, alongside the unprecedented pandemic, storms of life.

“The school once again has been turned upside down. As far as school is concerned, our staff have weathered this storm together and have effortlessly worked as an amazing team.

“Everyone has played their part, and throughout have been there for one another in so many ways. Since the flood, there has been an absolute whirlwind of events and decision making.

“Contractors have already completed lots of the work which has far exceeded our expectations; parts of our school have never been cleaner or smelt so nice. The carpets look a different colour and some look like new.”

New flooring will be laid in the atrium, four toilet blocks, forest school room and library.

The flood has caused extensive damage and a huge amount of work for the school to manage in already difficult circumstances.

Mrs Martin added:”Despite the ongoing extensive work happening on-site, we have managed to get all keyworker bubbles back to school in just over a week.

“The damage continues to have a huge impact on how the school is running day-to-day and it has been quite an achievement to have managed to invite reception, year one, six and keyworkers’ children back this week.

“We were incredibly lucky last week that we were able to have a building contracting company available to start remedial works on Friday and place safety fencing across the playground.

“Since then, the library and the four toilet block floorings have been removed, the flooring in the atrium has begun to be ripped out and the forest school room has been emptied.

“The flooring underneath now needs to dry and we are hopeful that some of the replacement flooring can be ordered and fitted before the end of term.”