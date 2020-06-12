Advanced search

Sustainable store for village opens online

PUBLISHED: 06:55 14 June 2020

A sustainable shop has opened online.

Re:Store Congresbury opened to customers on Monday.

Re:Store will launch as an online store, selling sustainable food, cleaning and toiletry products as well as gifts and other items.

The shop has been set up by two Congresbury mums, Claire Jones and Jo Underwood, who came up with the idea over coffee while their daughters were playing at a soft play.

Jo said: “We are both really passionate about trying to use less plastic and buying things in a more sustainable way and we love shops where you can fill your own containers with food and household liquids.

“We really wanted there to be a shop like that in Congresbury.

“We kept talking about it and one day we just thought, why don’t set up our own shop? Six months later we’re about to open and we’re really excited about it.”

Like many businesses, Re:Store Congresbury has had to adapt to the challenges posed by coronavirus.

Their base is in Congar’s Café, in Broad Street, but the store will open online at first allowing totally contactless browsing and payment.

Customers can choose to click and collect, or there will be a free bicycle delivery service within the village.

For collections, the store will be open on Fridays and Saturdays from 8-11.30am.

In response to coronavirus, the store will stock handmade face masks and refillable hand sanitiser, as well as a range of bar and refillable liquid-soaps.

Claire added: “We’re starting with the basics that we think people in the village will want to buy.

“We have flour, laundry detergent and fabric conditioner, soap and shampoo bars and reusable products like face wipes and sanitary towels.

“We are only selling products we have tested and love using ourselves.

“Once we get started, we will add more items and we really want to hear from villagers about what they want to buy.

“One thing the pandemic has shown us is that looking after each other locally is really important and we want Re:Store Congresbury to be a business that supports the community we live in as well as the planet.”

Thatchers are offering £1million worth of free cider

Thatchers will offer free cider to pubs and bars across the UK.

Weston house fire was 'accidental'

House fire at Drove Road Picture: Nick Page Hayman

PICTURES: Black Lives Matter demonstration on Weston seafront

Black Lives Matter demonstration. Picture: Nick Page Hayman

Weston's shops ready to open again following easing of lockdown

Meadow Street, Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to star in TV drama on Salisbury novichok poisonings

The Salisbury Poisonings is showing on BBC One on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

