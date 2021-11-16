News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Village tennis club on the hunt for next star

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 9:50 AM November 16, 2021
How to book tennis lessons Bristol.

Congresbury Tennis Club coach, Dean Copy. - Credit: Congresbury Tennis Club

Congresbury Tennis Club has called on people to get active as it looks for the next Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray.

The village's club manager told the Mercury and Times that it has seen a sharp uptick in prospects at the club.

John-Lloyd Hagger said: "At the local level, tennis has benefitted from more people looking to play more and clubs such as Congresbury are thriving.

"It is also inexpensive compared to many sports; the entry point is a membership, a cheap racket is fine to get you started and, although not essential, group sessions at around £10 per hour will accelerate your progress."

Coach, Guy Sparey.

Coach, Guy Sparey. - Credit: Congresbury Tennis Club

An annual membership at Congrebury Club will set you back £120.

Mr Hagger added: "At Congresbury Tennis Club we have a number of for group coaching sessions for adults and for our junior set-up."

Adult beginner sessions take place on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm, followed by a Rusty Rackets improvers course at 7:30pm.

To book a course, visit www.clubspark.lta.org.uk/CongresburyLTC

Congresbury News

