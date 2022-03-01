News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Congresbury to stage rally to support Ukraine

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 11:08 AM March 1, 2022
Ukrainian flag

A show of solidarity with the people of Ukraine will be held in Congresbury. - Credit: Volks Das Auto - CC BY-SA 4.0

Villagers in North Somerset will hold a rally to show support for the people of Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country.

Former councillor, Paul Doolan, has organised for money and essential items to be donated and transported to bordering country, Poland.

Mr Doolan hopes residents will come together in Congresbury and provide much-needed support for Ukraine.

He said: "Since announcing the event I have had positive feedback from several local Ukranian residents who are arranging weekly transport to the Ukraine area with clothes and supplies.

"There will be a collection for Save the Children - specifically the children in Ukraine. I have suggested to the Ukrainian Embassy that they send a speaker if one is available."

The rally will take place at Broad Street's Community Cafe, beginning at 11am tomorrow (March 2).

Congresbury News

