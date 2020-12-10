Book sales to take place in village
- Credit: Archant
Book sales will be held in Congresbury in the build up to Christmas.
There will be book sales at Congresbury War Memorial Hall on Saturday and December 19 from 9am–1pm.
A good selection of new and used jigsaw puzzles will also be available.
Face masks and social distancing are mandatory with hand gel upon entry and only three customers are allowed at any one time.
Book sales are usually held on every second and fourth Saturday of each month, but have been restricted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The war memorial hall is celebrating 100 years of serving villagers this year.
The hall has had a revamp during lockdown, with improvements made to the bar, front lounge and skittle alley.
Mr Prowse was also the village's poppy appeal organiser this year and managed to raise more than £10,500 for the Royal British Legion.