PICTURES: Wassailing in Congresbury

PUBLISHED: 13:02 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 23 January 2020

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village at the weekend.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The green man, Brian Kemplay, led the procession from Riverbank to the Millennium Green with old songs.

Incantations were recited by families, who wrapped up warm and braved the cold weather.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Wassail celebrations will continue in the area this weekend.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

If you attend a wassailing event, remember to upload your photos to www.iwitness24.co.uk

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Blessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

