PICTURES: Wassailing in Congresbury

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village at the weekend.

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

The green man, Brian Kemplay, led the procession from Riverbank to the Millennium Green with old songs.

Incantations were recited by families, who wrapped up warm and braved the cold weather.

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Wassail celebrations will continue in the area this weekend.

