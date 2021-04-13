Health club's successful reopening

Published: 11:00 AM April 13, 2021

The region’s leading independent health club and spa enjoyed a successful reopening on the weekend following months of closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

theclub and spa at Cadbury House in Congresbury is now fully open, providing its members with an extensive range of classes, workouts and gym sessions.

The Bardolino restaurant has also reopened with an outdoor dining offer, allowing people to enjoy a relaxed meal or coffee with friends or family.

Jason Eaton, general manager said: “It’s great to be back open and was lovely to see members and guests return.

“Priority is of course the safety of all our members and staff and we take great pride in maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness an hygiene.

"We’ve now got in place measures that means all those who come for a workout, swim, class or bite to eat can do so knowing that they can do so in a safe environment.

“Pieces of kit have much more space between them in line with Government guidelines, there are plenty of hand sanitiser stations and all pieces of kit will be cleaned once someone has finished using them.

“I know many people have really missed doing some form of regular exercise as not only is it good for physical health but also for mental well-being so it’s great to be back open.

“With regard to Bardolino, guests will be able to enjoy a meal in our outdoor seating areas, then from May 17 we’ll be able to start welcoming guests indoors.

"Guests will notice that things may be a little different, as we have made some necessary changes to cater for outdoor dining, but the team here is also raring to go and we’ll now look forward to seeing members and guests, old and new, over the coming weeks.”

For more information, log on to www.theclubandspabristol.co.uk/ or www.mpwrestaurants.co.uk/our-brands/bardolino/bristol