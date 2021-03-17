Primary school wins award for preventing pupils' mental health issues

Published: 3:00 PM March 17, 2021

A village primary school has been named as a Thrive ambassador school for the role it plays in supporting the wellbeing of its pupils, helping to prevent mental health issues arising in the future.

St Andrew’s Primary School, in Congresbury, has been named as an ambassador school with excellence in reparative after going through a rigorous assessment process with Thrive, which trains teachers and other education professionals to support the emotional and social development of all children.

The reparative award recognises schools that have excelled in helping children who have gaps in their social and emotional development and have successfully met their needs.

Headteacher Fran Martin said: “We’re thrilled to be named as an ambassador school. Everyone has worked hard to get to this point and feels proud of what we have achieved.

"A few years ago, our school needed a new approach to responding more effectively and supportively to some dysregulated behaviour. Having embarked on our Thrive journey, things are now very different.

"We are now in a much better place to support our pupils’ mental health with meet and greets at the classroom door, metaphor check-ins, adults sharing ‘keeping in mind’ objects, reparative conversations and a ‘gate crew’ who meet our pupils and their parents with a welcoming greeting every morning.

"When you walk into our school, everyone notices the calm environment and how friendly and welcoming all of the staff and pupils are.”

Thrive’s ambassador schools scheme has been launched as a way of recognising excellence in the way schools use Thrive to promote positive mental wellbeing.

There are five areas in which a school can evidence how they support children’s social and emotional development; environment, leadership, right-time, reparative and relationship, with a special ambassador school of excellence award for schools that achieve the highest standard across all five categories.

Rose Webb, Thrive’s South West relationship manager, added: “Staff at St Andrew’s have worked hard to embed the Thrive Approach across the whole school. Everyone has come together and they have achieved some amazing successes as a result of their efforts. The school richly deserves to be recognised in this way."