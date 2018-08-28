Revised housing development wins council backing

Cobthorn Way Archant

More homes will be built in Congresbury, but there are some ‘regrets’ surrounding the application.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council’s planning and regulatory committee unanimously approved Strongvox’s reserved matters application for 38 single and two storey homes to be built on land south of the Cobthorn Way housing site on December 12.

Original developer Sunley Homes, which secured permission earlier this year before selling the site to Strongvox, indicated there would be a selection of one, two and three-bedroom properties for sale, plus four bungalows.

But the revised scheme includes just one bungalow while 30 of the homes will have three or four bedrooms.

The remaining eight homes, including the bungalow, will have two bedrooms.

Councillor Tom Leimdorfer said: “It is quite clear bungalows are needed for downsizing, they are in short supply in the village and they sell quickly.

“It is a bit of a dilemma for the parish council because they are not happy, just another couple of bungalows would have been sufficient to meet the housing needs of Congresbury.

“Some of the other objectors aren’t happy and I’m not happy because they haven’t listened to us, but we’re probably in a position where refusal wouldn’t stand up at appeal.”

Strongvox has instead provided more three-bedroom homes and reduced the number with four bedrooms.

Villagers and members of the Congresbury Residents Action Group expressed their views on the need for smaller properties in the village in August.

Concerns were also raised over the possibility of larger homes with garages and more parking increasing the risk of flooding and traffic in the village.

All of the two-bedroom homes are among the 11 which fall into the affordable category.

Cllr Leimdorfer added: “There is a lot of disappointment about the mix of housing.

“We are pleased with the wildlife area and footpath and the affordable housing allocation and on the whole this looks a good quality estate, so you have to say the developers have just about done enough.

“There are some regrets but also some positives to take with this application.”