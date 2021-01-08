Sustainable fish supplier opens to more than 200 pre-orders
- Credit: Conscious Fish Co
A sustainable fish supplier has opened in North Somerset - promising less than 24 hours between the fish leaving Cornish waters and arriving in the district.
Conscious Fish, which launched on January 7, was founded by Claverham chef Jonny Burnett who prepared and delivered tens of thousands of meals for vulnerable people during the first lockdown last year.
The chef sources fish from Cornwall and, unlike others, uses 100 per cent of produce brought out of the water, ensuring nothing goes to waste.
Jonny explained why this was deemed so important for the business.
Mr Burnett said: "We did not want to waste any of the great ingredients on our doorstep in the South West.
"We are very open with our contents and it is listed in our catch of the day boxes which go for £12.
"It will take a day from our Cornish fishermen catching the fish to them being delivered to us for our customers."
The idea has caught on well with customers with the company receiving 200 pre-orders before launching its website.
Jonny added: "The response has been outstanding and it has led to us donating £1 from each order to the RNLI to give back.
"Starting something like this is cool but helping people along the way is even better and we have even been able to employ two drivers full-time already because of demand."
Conscious Fish also provides free recipes with each box and a 'recipe hotline' available from 8am to 6pm should anyone need assistance with the meals.
Jonny also confirmed a collaboration with Backwell wine merchant, Aimee's Wine House, on Rodney Road.
He added: "I have been going to Aimee's for a long time - finally we are going to be able to work with each other as wine goes perfectly with fish."
Deliveries are made every Thursday to BS, TA and BA postcodes.
Orders can be made to Conscious Fish through its website www.consciousfishco.co.uk or by phoning 07931 563559 before 3pm on Tuesdays.