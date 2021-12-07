ELECTION: By-election candidate announced by Conservatives

A by-election in Weston Central ward will see political parties fight for a seat in Weston Town Council next Thursday.

A third seat on the ward, currently occupied by two Lib Dem councillors, will be up for grabs December 16.

Previous Weston mayor and councillor for 12 years, Jos Holder, wants to represent the constituency for the Conservative Party.

Jos said: "I have lived and worked in the town for 50 years, bringing up my family and serving the community as a councillor and school governor.

"My passion for Weston combined with my experience means I would be a strong voice for all people in the area.

"Weston needs to see improvements to things which affect residents, businesses and visitors alike.

"We cannot sit back and let our pavements and blocked gutters continue to deteriorate, while roadworks and parking problems cause chaos."

The by-election was triggered after the resignation of Lib Dem councillor Ella Sayce, who left Weston.











