Have your say on sites for rewilding project

People are being encouraged to voice their views on North Somerset Council's rewilding programme.

Councillors unanimously agreed to the scheme after declaring a climate emergency earlier this year.

The project involves creating new habitats across the district to enable wildlife to flourish.

North Somerset Council owns around 2.5million sq.m of verges, parks and open spaces and it is looking to turn 16 per cent into tall grass areas and a further 10 per cent into woodland.

Officers have now identified potential sites for rewilding and the council is keen to hear people's views.

Creating the woodland areas will involve planting around 50,000 young trees over the next three years.

Tall grass sites will be introduced in the same time period, starting next summer.

To have your say on the proposals, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/rewilding

The consultation will run until the end of January.