Consultation on resident parking zones launched to reduce traffic in Weston

The Boulevard and Gerard Road will be two roads used in the pilot scheme. - Credit: Google Street View

A consultation to find ways to reduce traffic in Weston has launched.

Earlier this month (August 1), North Somerset Council announced the town's first Central Residents Parking Zone (RPZ) in a bid to 'reduce traffic levels within the Liveable Neighbourhood and make the area safer and healthier'.

Under the scheme, vehicles can only be parked on the street if those households apply for permit.

The council plans to pilot the parking zones first in areas such as Alfred Street, Ashcombe Road, Locking Road, Boulevard and Gerard Road.

This comes after 'extensive' planning and surveying which sought resident views on parking and traffic congestion around central Weston, and along the seafront.

In the proposals, the council plans to charge £60 for a permit, and £120 for any second permit.

A charge of £25 may also be introduced for visitor permits to park for a total of 250 hours, to 'discourage vehicle ownership in congested, built up residential areas'.

Vehicles found with no valid permit will be issued a penalty charge of £70.

The proposal has been developed alongside the Weston Central Liveable Neighbourhood project, where the council hopes to 'reduce traffic and create better streets'.

The concerned Weston central residents parking zone. - Credit: NSC

Through this, 20mph speed limits, traffic calming, improved paths and cycle ways will be introduced. The first section of the project is currently under construction on Baker Street and will be completed this summer.

The concerned streets are:

Baker Street

Glebe Road

Wooler Road

Jubilee Road

George Street

Swiss Road

Hill Road

Stafford Road

Beaufort Road

Clarendon Road

Gordon Road

Milburn Road

Trevelyan Road

Stanley Road

Stanley Grove

A spokesperson for North Somerset Council said: "The primary goal of introducing an RPZ with permits is to address current parking issues which are suffered across the area.

"The impacts of a successful RPZ will also support a successful Weston Central Liveable Neighbourhood, which is being developed and introduced in parallel.

"One of the goals of the Liveable Neighbourhood is to reduce traffic flow through this predominantly residential area, to benefit road safety, air quality and active travel.

The Weston Central Liveable Neighbourhoods map. - Credit: NSC

"Removing the draw of free parking on these residential streets will be critical to the success of the Liveable Neighbourhood."

During surveys conducted in 2019, the council found that most streets in the neighbourhood had poor parking availability, with roughly half of the streets at full parking capacity.

The consultation closes September 12.

To submit comments, visit n-somerset.inconsult.uk/WestonRPZ/consultationHome.