Advanced search

Convicted XR protestor said 'action was necessary' to raise awareness of toxic air deaths

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 September 2019

Extinction Rebellion member melanie Phelpsl was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Extinction Rebellion member melanie Phelpsl was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Avon and Somerset Constabulary

An environmentalist said taking action and getting arrested felt necessary to raise awareness of 40,000 premature deaths a year due to pollution, because her son died in a asthma attack.

Extinction Rebellion member Johnny Boxshall was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset ConstabularyExtinction Rebellion member Johnny Boxshall was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Melanie Phelps, from Kewstoke, was among eight Extinction Rebellion protestors this month found guilty of obstructing a public highway for four hours during week-long climate protests in Bristol, in July.

Phelps, along with Weston protestor Johnny Boxsall, was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs at a hearing at Bristol Magistrates Court.

The day of the sentencing also marked a decade since Phelps' 12-year-old son Jacques, funeral.

She told the court: "Not only was my son wrenched from my world but my heart and soul was torn from within me with equal brutality.

"Nothing I can say can convey the magnitude of his loss, nothing I can say can convey the magnitude of the trauma and grief of losing a child, so today is a poignant and difficult day for me.

"After losing one child to a respiratory disease linked to air pollution I am terrified at the prospect of losing other family members due to the impact and threat of the climate crisis.

"My 12-year old son, Jacques, died from asthma. We know toxic air leads to 40,000 premature deaths in the UK each year and the UK already has the highest asthma death rate for 10 to 24-year-olds compared to similar western countries.

"These deaths will increase significantly in the future because rising temperatures act to make air pollution worse.

"For me, taking action in Bristol and getting arrested felt necessary to raise this awareness."

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the force intended to work with Extinction Rebellion to allow peaceful and lawful protests to take place, but were 'very clear' on what they 'would not tolerate,' and that campaigners' actions 'crossed a line'.

Its spokesman said: "We had to call on specialist police resources and equipment to remove the protestors from a bathtub and this operation lasted around four hours.

"The true cost to members of the public caught up in the disruption will never be known.

"However, it's inevitable that action like this has the potential to result in unforeseen consequences which can have a significant impact on people's lives."

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Most Read

Man taken to hospital after being punched in the face in Weston town centre

Police cars in Regent Street on Tuesday. Picture: Tom Wright

Tropicana being considered for pool again

The old pineapple in the Tropicana, Weston-super-Mare.

Man jailed after ejaculating on stripper’s leg

Chowdhury was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on September 19.

Eco-friendly store under threat of closure

Holly Law with tubs of grains and washing power refills, organic and ethical products.

Bristol Airport flights cancelled after Thomas Cook collapse

A Thomas Cook plane on the tarmac. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Sovereign Shopping Centre or old police station could house new £3.2million town centre health hub

Weston's Sovereign Shopping Centre could be used for a new town centre health hub. Picture: Mark Atherton

Rembering Doug Atwell: The Battle of Arnhem

Doug Atwell fourth from left on the back row when he was in the RAF

Convicted XR protestor said ‘action was necessary’ to raise awareness of toxic air deaths

Extinction Rebellion member melanie Phelpsl was sentenced to 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police force promises to take more action to prevent crime in Weston neighbourhoods

Avon and Somerset Constabularys Weston Town Centre Beat Team.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

Military will not run council in event of no-deal Brexit, says leader

Council leader Donald Davies said he was 'not aware' of such proposals.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists