Lockdown chef launches cook-along YouTube channel

Published: 4:00 PM December 2, 2020 Updated: 4:38 PM December 2, 2020

A chef who spearheaded a community meals project during lockdown has launched a cook-along Youtube channel.

Jonny Burnett has so far uploaded four 'tasty and easy to make' meals to the channel with plans to feature some festive dining throughout December.

The chef revealed why he made the decision to take his culinary skills digital.

He said: "It has been an idea I have put off for about three years - people have always told me I should make a YouTube show.

"I am terrible at the tech side of it and found it daunting until recently where I thought 'bugger it, let's do it."

Over the course of the first coronavirus lockdown, Jonny's Romajo's Community Meals was delivering more than 1,000 meals to vulnerable people each week - earning him nationwide praise.

However, the Claverham-based chef was not sure he would receive the same kind of feedback with an online venture.

Jonny said: "People can get nasty online - the first hurdle is being comfortable with putting yourself out there but I think I am good at what I do and I would love to help others cook some delicious food.

"In fact, the feedback has been great and people are engaged with the content."

Jonny with a mushroom risotto he prepared on Cooking with Jonny Burnett. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

Jonny's latest recipe tutorial, cinnamon-peppered squid, takes 10-minutes to prepare and cost him less than £3 to make.

He added: "The content is completely free and many find videos easier to engage with than recipe books.

"In my videos, I also use equipment that most people will have in their homes - unlike some books."

The chef also gave away some ideas which may feature in upcoming Christmas episodes

Jonny added: "At some point, I may make a Bailey's and cinnamon chocolate lava cake for Christmas inspiration.

"I intend to cook a lot of vegan food, like vegan Katsu Curry - all the ingredients are sourced locally also."

Chocolate fudge and banana brownies made on Cooking with Jonny Burnett. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

The channel, Cooking with Jonny Burnett, has racked up more than 1,500 views in its first week and promises to feature a wide range of food from budget to vegan.

Meals are decided via polls on Burnett's Instagram page @chefjonnyburnett.

To subscribe to the channel log on to www.youtube.com/channel/UC9SOLefd2i351ILqp5GkO0Q