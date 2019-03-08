Tattoo studio raises cash for mental health charity

A tattoo studio has raised hundreds of pounds for a Somerset mental health charity.

The recently opened, Coping Studios in Highbridge, marked Mental Health Awareness Day by offering £15 tattoos of semicolons, and green ribbons to customers, with all profits going to Somewhere House Somerset.

The Church Street studio, saw more than 30 customers take up the offer and raised £437 for the charity which provides services including low cost counselling, and educational workshops.

Owner, Sam Scott, said: "We are proud to be supporting Somewhere House, and we met some really lovely inspirational people.

"We are thankful to everyone who came and showed their support, we look forward to holding more events like this in the future.

"We also offer private sittings for anyone who wants their self-harm scars covered up."