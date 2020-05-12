One quarter of care homes in North Somerset have had cases of coronavirus

PA Wire/PA Images

A Public Health England report has revealed the numbers after Boris Johnson described ‘awful epidemics in care homes’.

One-quarter of care homes in North Somerset have either reported or suspected cases of Covid-19, Public Health England has confirmed.

The report from Public Health England comes shortly after North Somerset Council claimed to purchase its own supply of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to support the region’s care workers.

In total, 25 out of the district’s 101 care homes had reported a confirmed or suspected case of coronavirus up to May 3.

North Somerset has experienced a higher rate in comparison with the rest of the South West, although Public Health England said: “The data contains no indication of whether the reported outbreaks are still active.”

Counsellor Mike Bell helped secure the PPE and, after doing so, said: “Our effort to directly buy and support care in this way is exemplary and a credit to our fantastic staff.

“We have sourced our own supply to help make sure we are in the best position to help protect the amazing care staff in North Somerset and the vulnerable people they serve.

“The Government’s online ordering system needs to be fully operational as soon as possible so that councils and care providers can directly request the critical PPE they need.”

On May 10, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: “We must reverse rapidly the awful epidemics in care homes and in the NHS, and though the numbers are coming down sharply now, there is much more to be done.”

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said the Government is working “around the clock” to ensure the sector in England is getting the support it needs to tackle the pandemic.

“We have launched a comprehensive action plan and provided £3.2 billion to local authorities to help them deal with the impacts of the pandemic on public services, including adult social care,” they said.

Meanwhile, Nicola Richards, director of care home group Palms Row Health Care, said the sector is “on a cliff edge”, with homes across the UK facing closure as they spend an extra £38.6 million per week on Covid-19 costs.

She added: “Care homes provide a vital national service and instead of being fully resourced we are facing a tsunami which could destroy the sector.”