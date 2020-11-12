Advanced search

Coronavirus cases in North Somerset at highest ever daily rate and still rising

PUBLISHED: 08:03 12 November 2020 | UPDATED: 08:03 12 November 2020

Health leaders are urging people to stay at home as much as possible due to rising case numbers in North Somerset.

Coronavirus cases in North Somerset have gone up by more than a third in five days and are their highest ever daily rate.

Figures show there were 510 confirmed cases in the area in the seven days before national lockdown restrictions were introduced – almost three-and-a-half times the 146 cases on May 3, the peak day in the spring.

North Somerset’s latest seven-day case rate is now 239 per 100,000 people, much higher than the regional average at 166 and close to the national figure of 246.

Transmission is highest in the community, which means people are more likely to catch the virus from the people they live with, or friends, rather than work or school.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for health, Cllr Mike Bell, said: “The speed at which our case numbers are increasing is concerning.

“We have shot up from one of the lowest in the South West to rates nearly 50 per cent higher than the regional number and are pretty close to the national figure.

“In July and August, we were regularly seeing one or even no positive tests in a day. We are now seeing nearly 100 on some days, with 99 reported on November 2.

“The really worrying part is that these are still going up, taking us closer to the higher rates seen by our neighbours, like Bristol and South Gloucestershire.”

Health leaders are urging people to stay at home as much as possible to prevent the numbers from rising.

Director of public health, Matt Lenny, added: “The virus is circulating freely in our community and we need to do what we can to look after ourselves and our loved ones.

“This is not just down to more tests being done now, we are seeing a real and sustained increase in our local case numbers.

“Please observe the current restrictions and stay home as much as you can. Wash your hands regularly, wear a mask if you can, and make space.”

There is a lag in case data, meaning the latest information is for days leading up to England’s lockdown.

More details on local case data at can be found at www.n-somerset.gov.uk/lomp.

Case data is also available at national, regional, council and neighbourhood level at coronavirus.data.gov.uk/cases.

