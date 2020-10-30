Coronavirus cases in North Somerset rise above regional average

Health leaders are urging people to follow Covid advice as cases rise above the regional average in North Somerset. Archant

People in North Somerset are being urged to follow Covid advice due to rising case numbers in the area.

The rate of infection per 100,000 people in North Somerset has more than doubled in the past seven days – rising from 63 to 136 – putting it above the regional average of 127.

Figures from Public Health England show 294 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the area in the past seven days.

Cases are rising across all age groups and health leaders are urging people to do all they can to slow down the spread of the virus.

Matt Lenny, director of Public Health at North Somerset Council said: “For a number of weeks our infection rate was below the rest of the South West, but we are now just above the regional average.

“The number of cases continues to increase and it’s important that everyone plays their part to break the chain of infection by observing the three main principles of hand washing, wearing a face covering and maintaining social distancing.

“The case data tells us that the virus is circulating generally in our community and we are no longer seeing greater rates of infection just in younger people.

“All age groups are becoming infected and therefore it’s incredibly important that we all play our part to reduce the risk of transmitting or catching the disease.”

As the colder weather sets in, people are spending time indoors where risks of infection are higher.

Older people and those with long-term health conditions are more at risk of developing a severe case of the virus and the council is urging people to protect the more vulnerable members of the community.

North Somerset Council leader Don Davies said: “I urge every resident in North Somerset to make the right choices when going about their daily lives.

“We are at a critical point as cases rise and people mix and spend more time indoors.

“We should all be acting as if we already have the virus and modifying our behaviours to reduce the spread.”

People returning from holidays abroad are also being encouraged to observe quarantine restrictions.

Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus should self-isolate and book a test immediately.

Tests can be booked online at www.gov.uk/coronavirus or by calling 119.

There are three testing centres in North Somerset at Castlewood in Clevedon, Locking Road car park in Weston-super-Mare and the regional testing centre at Bristol Airport. All three sites offer pre-booked appointments only.