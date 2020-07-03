Advanced search

Coronavirus cases rise to 905 in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 July 2020

True number of coronavirus cases revealed.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Somerset has almost doubled following the release of new data.

Public Health England (PHE) has confirmed there are 905 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the area as of yesterday (Thursday), which has increased from 492 on Wednesday.

The rise is due to new data from PHE which includes the results of swap tests from the wider community – known as pillar two.

Daily figures have previously only included results from PHE labs and NHS hospitals – pillar one – for those with a clinical need and health and care workers.

Pillar two figures will now be added to the daily Covid-19 dashboard which is published nationally.

Cllr Mike Bell, deputy leader and executive member for health at North Somerset Council, said: “Public Health England colleagues in the South West have been helpful in sharing data for all positive tests, including pillar two, with us previously.

“This was obviously critical in our analysis of the cluster of cases in May centred at Weston General Hospital.

“However, so far this data has been made available on a confidential and unverified basis restricted to our director of public health, so I welcome this increased transparency from Government which enables the full range of positive tests to be reported clearly.

“I would like to reassure people that the level of weekly new cases in North Somerset according to the latest PHE surveillance reports is among the lowest in England and stands at 3.7 cases per 100,000 people. This is obviously not remotely near the levels seen in other places at risk of a local spike, including Leicester.

“Our North Somerset Council public health team is currently looking at the best way, alongside this national data, to increase understanding of Covid-19 cases locally, including how to publish accessible information for local residents and businesses. We will share more information on this as soon as we can.”

Earlier this week, the council published its Local Outbreak Management Plan, which provides advice to town leaders, organisations and residents on how to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and how to respond of there is a local outbreak.

For details, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/lomp

