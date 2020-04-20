Advanced search

Coronavirus cases increase by 25 per cent in North Somerset

PUBLISHED: 11:29 20 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 20 April 2020

Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset over the weekend.

More than 30 cases of coronavirus were diagnosed in North Somerset over the weekend.

Official figures show 32 more cases were recorded in the area between Thursday and Sunday.

Public Health England figures show that 159 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Sunday) morning in North Somerset, up from 127 the same time on Thursday. A week before, there were 112 cases.

More: Weston General Hospital worker dies of coronavirus.

It means cases have increased by 25 per cent over the weekend, higher than the rate of increase across the UK of 16 per cent.

They were among the 4,669 cases recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 756 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.

Across the UK, 120,067 people had tested positive for coronavirus as of 9am on Sunday, up from 103,093 at the same point on Thursday, Department of Health and Social Care figures show.

In total, 372,967 people had been tested, and, as of 5pm on Saturday, 16,060 had died.

