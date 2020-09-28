Rise in coronavirus cases in North Somerset

North Somerset's seven-day cases rate is increasing. Yui Mok/PA Wire Press Association

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus each week in North Somerset is rising.

There were 46 new cases of Covid-19 last week, compared to 36 the week before.

The latest seven-day rate for North Somerset is 18.2 per 100,000 people – up from 16.7 the previous week – while the South West’s rate is 10.1 and England’s is 38.1.

North Somerset Council is expecting cases to continue rising and it is working with health organisations to monitor figures so it can respond to any outbreaks.

A council spokesman said: “More cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in North Somerset this week, and we anticipate numbers will continue to grow, like we’re seeing in other parts of the country.

“Access to testing continues to be an issue locally and nationally. The advice remains that people with symptoms should self-isolate at home while trying to access a test.”

North Somerset Council is encouraging people to download the NHS app to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.