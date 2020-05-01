Advanced search

Coronavirus claims life of former school teacher

PUBLISHED: 09:15 01 May 2020

Andrew Beglin, aged 94, has lost his life to coronavirus. Picture: Ian Cook

Andrew Beglin, aged 94, has lost his life to coronavirus. Picture: Ian Cook

Ian Cook

The family of a former teacher who has died of coronavirus says he will be ‘greatly missed’.

Andrew Beglin ‘passed away peacefully’ at a care home Frith House in Burnham aged 94 after succumbing to the virus, his family has said.

The former teacher taught children at St Andrew’s Junior School in Burnham during the 1970s and 1980s.

He is fondly remembered by former pupils for leading after-school sports activities such as cricket and chess.

Andrew was from a family of 10 and lived in Burnham for many years, including in Shipham in his later life.

He went on to teach in Kenya and India and worked for the Royal Air Force.

Andrew also ‘loved amateur radio’ as well as travelling across the world.

His nephew, Ian Cook, said: “It really hits home that I have lost my dear uncle to coronavirus. Andrew will be greatly missed by myself, Jane and Gledwyn Cook and all of his family.”

Twenty more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Eco-friendly store closes in Weston town centre

FoodWorks building opens in Weston

There with you: Worle butcher reopens after feeding homeless

Greenbelt could be redrawn to make way for thousands of new homes

