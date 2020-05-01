Advanced search

Virus claims two lives at retirement building sparking fears for residents

PUBLISHED: 09:14 01 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 01 May 2020

Two people at Knightstone Place have lost their lives to coronavirus. Picture: Google Street View

Two people have died of coronavirus at a retirement home in Worle, sparking concerns for fellow residents.

Two residents from Knighstone Place, in Worle High Street, have died from the virus over the past few weeks. Both had underlying health conditions.

The building comprises 30 flats and residents have appealed for a deep clean of the facilities to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

LiveWest, which manages Knightstone Place, has sent its condolences to the families of those who have died and said communal areas are ‘rigorously and regularly cleaned’.

A resident at the home, who does not wish to be named, said: “I was with my friend when she was ill and I rang an ambulance for her two weeks ago.

“Not long after she was admitted to hospital, management rang me and told me she died, I was asked if I had any symptoms of the virus, which I do not, and was told to self-isolate for 14 days.

“The fact I was close to her makes it harder, but residents feel concerned about living here and we feel Knighstone should be deep cleaned to contain the spread of the virus.

“We are trying our best, but we just feel neglected, my family are very concerned. It’s very distressing, this is meant to be a place we take comfort in for whatever life we have left.”

Director of neighbourhoods for LiveWest, James Reseigh, said the company ‘deeply cares’ about its residents’ welfare, and states staff have PPE in-line with Public Health England advice, and communal areas are routinely cleaned at Knightstone.

James said: “Two of our residents with underlying health conditions who visited hospital recently have sadly passed away and our condolences are with those who have been affected.

“We understand why people might be concerned, communal areas are rigorously and regularly cleaned and, since the middle of March, the communal lounge has been closed, a rota put in place for the laundrette and hand rails, lifts and banisters have been cleaned.

“The manager has been transparent and gets in contact with residents on a very regular basis. We have put up information around the building, sent residents out letters and emails and kept our website updated to help them in social-isolation.

“We have also made more than 8,000 welfare calls to the most vulnerable to support them during these challenging times.”

