Coronavirus Community Lifelines in North Somerset

The Mercury has compiled a list of useful numbers to help people find support during the coronavirus pandemic.

Essential contacts

NHS: 111

Weston General Hospital: 01934 636363

Police (non-urgent) 101

North Somerset Council: www.n-somerset.gov.uk/coronavirus



Medical

Local medical centres are working hard to help people get and stay well.

To protect others if you have signs of the coronavirus, NHS advice is to stay at home and call 111 or use the 111 online coronavirus service.

Local shops

Most supermarkets have introduced a dedicated shopping hour for NHS workers at the beginning of the day, followed by a period of shopping exclusively for elderly and vulnerable customers. In addition, for those struggling to get out, lots of local shops are now offering home deliveries.

Here are just some of the delivery services available in the area:

Morrisons has introduced Food Boxes designed to provide the customer with daily essentials. For details, log on to

www.morrisons.com/food-boxes/how-it-works

James Artisan Bakery in Whitecross Road is delivering door to door daily. Call 01934 620844 or log on to www.facebook.com/pg/jamesartisanbakery

The village shop in Kewstoke, Royal Oak Stores (The Pink Shop), is currently making local deliveries every day. Call 01934 644441 or log on to www.facebook.com/pg/The-pink-shop-kewstoke-Royal-Oak-stores-223655875044262/posts

Astills Bakery in Worle High Street is offering next day deliveries. Call 01934 514101 or visit their Facebook page.

Blagdon Stores is offering a delivery service to people who are self-isolating. Call 01761 462238.

Pubs, restaurants and cafés

All pubs, restaurants and cafés are now closed, following guidelines issued by the Government to help control the spread of coronavirus. Many food establishments in and around Weston, however, are offering vital delivery services.

The Stable Café in Wadham Street is pulling out all the stops to help in the current crisis. It is offering free lunch boxes for children who would normally have free school meals. It is also offering customers hot meal boxes in return for a donation, rather than a set fee. A delivery service is in operation for both of these offerings. Call 01934 315305 or visit www.facebook.com/pg/thestablecafe

To support the café in supporting those in need donations can be made at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/thestable

Oscar ‘n’ Ollie’s baked chicken takeaway in Weston’s Oxford Street has closed but is now providing a hot food delivery service including a midweek roast. Call 01934 420588 or log on to www.facebook.com/pg/oscarnollies

Muffins Tea Rooms in Worle High Street is providing an essential food delivery service to homes in BS22, BS23, BS24 and BS29 postcodes from 9am-3pm, seven days a week. A full menu is available with smaller meal sizes for those who prefer them. Currently accepting cash or contactless card payment upon delivery, or can take payment in advance over the phone

Call 01934 515181, 07779 056228 or log on to www.facebook.com/pg/muffinsworle



Online support

A whole host of Facebook pages have been set up by local residents keen to lead a support network during this time of crisis.

Join the Weston & Worle Covid-19 Mutual Aid Facebook to access up-to-date information, share experiences or learn valuable skills from someone in the group. From making dens in the living room with the children to news on the current stock levels in local stores, from emotional support to hands on assistance, this community group is extremely proactive.

The aim of the Weston-super-Mare Helping People Facebook group is to work together to help get supplies to the elderly and vulnerable. Find out more at www.facebook.com/groups/WsMHelpingPeople

Weston Coronavirus Response group is helping people who are isolated to get the support they need. It also has a website offering health advice and updates. For details, log on to coronasupport-wsm.co.uk



Transport links

People should avoid non-essential use of public transport.

Bus services have been reduced but where travel is essential, concessionary bus passes are now valid on buses at all times in North Somerset and Bristol, time restrictions no longer apply. Travel West will provide regular updates on the local bus services.

Coach services have been reduced. Some coach operators are allowing you to postpone your journey to a later date or request a refund.

Trains are running with reduced timetables; check with National Rail for timetable changes and cancellations.

Churches

Church services have been suspended during the pandemic and church offices are closed to the public. Weddings and christenings are also suspended; funerals may go ahead but ideally with family members only in attendance.

Many churches are offering support to the vulnerable, offering help with food shopping, dog walking and a chat on the phone.

Schools

Schools, colleges and early years childcare settings across North Somerset are currently closed, but will continue to provide support for the children of key workers and vulnerable learners.

North Somerset Council has lists of schools that are open or co-locating for these children. Anyone in these categories struggling for support should email admissions@n-somerset.gov.uk with the name, date of birth, year group, registered school and home address of your child or children.

Parents of children with an EHCP (Education, Health and Care Plan) or with a social worker should also provide details of the plan or name of their social worker as appropriate.

For information about early years childcare settings open for children of key workers and vulnerable children email early.years@n-somerset.gov.uk

Many schools are providing those who are not attending with online support.