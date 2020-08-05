Number of coronavirus deaths in hospitals and care homes in North Somerset revealed

Figures show how many people have died of coronavirus on hospitals and care homes in North Somerset Archant

Almost 150 people have died from coronavirus in North Somerset, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Figures released by the ONS show the total number of people who have died in the area, as well as those who have died from Covid-19 up to July 24.

Out of the 1,571 people who died in the area during that period, 146 deaths were due to coronavirus – nine per cent.

The majority of coronavirus deaths occurred in hospital (90), followed by care homes (50), while five people died at home.

More: Figures released showing the number of coronavirus deaths in your area.

Public Health England figures show that 914 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am yesterday (Tuesday) in North Somerset, in line with the same time on Monday.

The health body is now including pillar two tests – those carried out by commercial partners – alongside pillar one tests, which are analysed in NHS or PHE laboratories and which made up the first stage of the Government’s mass testing programme.

The rate of infection in North Somerset stands at 425 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 469.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 670 over the period, to 306,293.

North Somerset’s cases were among the 13,411 recorded across the South West, a figure which rose by 14 over the period.

Cumulative case counts include patients who are currently unwell, have recovered and those that have died.